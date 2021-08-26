Dodge City police looking for suspect accused of taking large quantity of prescription pills pharmacy break-in

Crime

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into Gibson’s Pharmacy and stole prescription pills. It happened early Tuesday morning at 2401 Central Ave.

Officer arrived and found a broken drive-thru window used by the suspect. Video surveillance was obtained and reviewed, showing an unknown man enter the pharmacy. The suspect took a large quantity of different controlled substances and left in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police believe the suspect had assistance from a “getaway driver.”

Contact dispatch at 620-227-4646, the DCPD at 620-225-8126, or make an anonymous tip to our TIP411 service if you know anything about the case.

