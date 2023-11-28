SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina Police took a man into custody for animal cruelty and other charges.

It happened Monday morning in the 3400 block of South 9th in Salina. Police were contacted about a man reportedly seen swinging a dog by its leg at a grocery store around 7:30 a.m. near 9th and Magnolia Road.

Salina Police say the man reportedly told a witness the dog had a broken leg. He then swung the dog “like a backpack” onto his back by his leg.

Police say the man then threw a loaf of bread and broke a jar of food before leaving the store. Officers found him in the 3400 block of South 9th about an hour later.

When confronted by an animal shelter employee, police say the man took a stance as if he intended to fight. Police say when officers tried to take him into custody he resisted and refused to be handcuffed.

The 29-year-old man was eventually booked into the Saline County Jail for cruelty to animals, criminal damage to property, assault, and interference with law enforcement. Formal charges are pending.

The dog is being treated for a broken leg at the animal shelter.

It is KSN News policy not to identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a felony crime.