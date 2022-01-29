WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — The Department of Justice says a woman has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization stemming from a criminal complaint filed in 2019.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, a 42-year-old woman formerly from Kansas, allegedly traveled to Syria several years ago. Since at least 2014, Ekren has allegedly been involved with a number of terrorism-related activities in conjunction with ISIS.

The criminal complaint mentions eyewitness accounts of people who saw Ekren’s alleged terrorist conduct from 2014-2017.

These alleged activities include planning and recruiting operatives for a potential future attack on a U.S. college campus, and serving as the appointed leader and organizer of an ISIS military battalion known as the Khatiba Nusaybah.

The Khatiba Nusaybah was comprised of female ISIS members who were married to male ISIS fighters.

According to the Department of Justice, “The members of Khatiba Nusaybah were allegedly instructed on physical training, medical training, Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) driving courses, religious classes and how to pack and prep a “go bag” with rifles and other military supplies.”

The release also alleges that Ekren trained children on the use of AK-47 rifles, grenades, and suicide belts.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The case will be prosecuted by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh and Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Gibbs from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Her first court appearance is expected Monday, January 31.