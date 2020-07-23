Dollar General in southeast Wichita robbed Wednesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a Dollar General was robbed Wednesday night in the 1700 block of South Hillside.

Police said two men, both employees of the store, reported that an unknown man entered the business, pointed a handgun at them, and demanded cash from the register. The employees gave the man cash, and he left the store heading west.

He was last seen getting into a blue car that traveled south on South Hillside. The employees were not injured. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue pants, white and red shoes, gray gloves, and he had on a blue surgical mask. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds.

If anyone has information, they may call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407. They may also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282 or they may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: