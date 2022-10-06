HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A 23-year-old woman is in jail after police say she fired a gun during a domestic disturbance in Haysville Wednesday morning.

The Haysville Police Department said that officers went to investigate a disturbance call in the 300 block of German shortly after 6 a.m.

According to HPD, there was a dispute between household members, and one of them fired several rounds from a firearm in the home.

No one was injured.

Police booked a 23-year-old woman into jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, criminal damage to property and an aggravated weapons violation.

The HPD says it will present the case to the district attorney’s office after the investigation is completed.