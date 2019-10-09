HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A domestic situation has prompted some Hutchinson schools to go on soft lockdown
According to the Hutchpost, police are now working the armed subject call at this time in the 700 block of East 10th.
Police were heard telling the person inside a home through a loudspeaker, “you are under arrest, come out with their hands up.” Police believe the person may be armed.
The situation has prompted Hutchinson High School, McCandless Elementary and Faris Elementary schools to go on soft lockdowns. Outside doors are locked and classes continue.
