WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has some advice you may not have heard before — do not leave garage door openers in cars that are parked outside.

The WPD said thieves who break into cars could use garage door openers to get inside garages and possibly into homes.

WPD Patrol West posted a message on Facebook Tuesday morning, saying it is investigating more than a dozen recent car break-ins, mainly around 21st Street between Ridge Road and Maize Road.

“Most of these vehicles are left unlocked, as videos are showing the suspect trying car handles in each driveway,” the Facebook post says. “If there are garage door openers left inside the car, he is accessing some garages while people are sleeping.”

If you have to leave your car outside, police advise:

Lock your car

Take in all valuables

Take in garage door openers

If you have surveillance video of the west Wichita vehicle break-ins, police would like to see it. Upload it to wpdinvestigations@wichita.gov. Put case numbers 23C036313 or 23C519306 in the email’s subject line.