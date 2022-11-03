GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Garden City residents called 911 after hearing knocking on their front and back doors and windows on Wednesday night.

Police say the first call came in around 7:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Belmont Place. When officers went to investigate, a woman said a stranger ran toward her in the driveway, so she ran into the house and locked the door. Unfortunately, officers could not find the man.

Two hours later, officers got another call to the neighborhood in north Garden City. The person reported that someone was knocking on their home’s back door and windows.

As officers began checking the area, more residents started calling 911 to report a man in their backyards.

The GCPD started using a drone to try to find the man. Then, they heard a woman scream for help in her backyard. Officers responded, and the woman said a man had run up to her and tried to put his hand over her mouth.

Police found a suspect and chased him. They said he broke several fences as he jumped over them during the chase.

Officers eventually arrested a 34-year-old Garden City man on suspicion of:

Two counts of interference with law enforcement officers

Two counts of assault

Three counts of criminal damage

Five counts of criminal trespass

Municipal warrant