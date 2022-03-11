WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday.

Two found dead in a residence in the 2100 block of S. Erie

Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later.

According to an affidavit, on Feb. 13, around 3:33 p.m., EMS was dispatched to 2141 S. Erie St. for a medical call with individuals not breathing. Officers were dispatched and located Galloway and O’Callaghan in a shed in the back with gunshot wounds to their heads.

An autopsy later confirmed the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers spoke with Jason Whittman, who said that he was called by Galloway around 1:05 a.m. on Feb. 13. Galloway asked if she could sleep in the shed. Two minutes later, she sent Whittman a text that she and “Buzz” would be on the way.

Around 1:30 p.m., Whittman went out to the shed to check on Galloway when he says he saw Galloway and an O’Callaghan on the bed with blood on them. He then called Sara Cowling and told her to come to the home.

When Cowling arrived at the residence, she called 911 around 3:33 p.m. She indicated that Galloway had been living in the shed.

As the scene was processed by officers, police found part of a door latch “that appeared to have come from inside of the door.” They removed the victims and found several shell casings. O’Callaghan had an empty holster in his waistband, along with a magazine holder with a magazine for a Glock handgun.

No weapon was recovered at the scene.

The affidavit says that detectives conducted a data extraction of the cellphone provided by Jason Whittman. At approximately 12:25 a.m., Whittman sent Galloway a text that “Gage” lost a couple of things, and he thought they were in her shed. About 23 minutes later, Whittman sent another text to Galloway that said some people had looked in the shed and had not seen anything.

During the initial response, officers checked the area for surveillance cameras that neighbors had that might have captured the area around the home. They found a camera at a nearby home that captured a good portion of the front of the home and contacted the resident to obtain the footage.

The affidavit details the footage that the officers reviewed and shows O’Callaghan’s truck arriving at the home at around 2:50 a.m. Roughly seven minutes later, another vehicle arrived. Someone exited the car and walked toward the residence.

Officers heard eight gunshots fired in rapid succession starting at 3:34 a.m., and shortly after, someone got into the car and left just a minute later.

Brandon Prouse First Appearance

The next day, police were notified that a probation officer for Sedgwick County Corrections had contact with her client, Brandon Gage Prouse, who gave them information about the homicide.

The probation officer told detectives that Prouse told her “his friend Bonnie had been killed over the weekend.”

The affidavit says that Prouse told the probation officer that he had exchanged text messages with Galloway, and she asked him to stop by her location.

Prouse went to the house and made contact with Galloway. After he left, he realized he had dropped a $100 bill, so he returned to the house to look for it. Prouse said he had contact with Galloway in the shed behind the house.

Galloway was with O’Callaghan, who Prouse says had an assault rifle and a pistol. Prouse said that he had found his money, and when he left the house, Galloway was still alive.

Prouse was interviewed by detectives, and he gave them a similar statement that he gave the probation officer. He stated that his girlfriend, Willow Parker, drove him to the house in a silver Ford Escape to look for his “blues.”

Prouse stated that “blues” were his $100 bills. Officers spoke to narcotics investigators, who described “blue” as a street name for opioid pills.

After that statement, Prouse asked to speak to an attorney. The investigation is still ongoing.