1 dead, another injured following a double shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead and another was seriously injured following a double shooting in northeast Wichita.

Wichita police said it happened just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of N. Harding.

When police arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on scene. They also found a 53-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are being asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.