Douglas County sheriff attempting to locate suspect who led deputies on high-speed chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in an effort to locate a suspect who led deputies on a high-speed chase through Lawrence late last month.

The sheriff’s office said 48-year-old Tyrone “Ty” Leroy Alexander, of Baldwin City, ran from deputies on Dec. 29, 2021, which turned into a high-speed chase through eastern Lawrence on 23rd Street into west Lawrence.

He is wanted on new charges related to the incident including felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, aggravated assault and felony interference with law enforcement.

Anyone with information about Alexander’s whereabouts can contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477), where callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.