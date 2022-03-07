WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A USD 396 Douglass teacher was arrested Monday morning. The Augusta Department of Public Safety director said investigators arrested the teacher in connection with an ongoing child sex crime case.

Director Todd Ackerman said no Sisk Middle School students have been identified as victims.

Douglass School Superintendent Rob Reynolds said the crime involves a former student at another school district.

Neither Ackerman nor Reynolds would name the employee.

“We have been advised that the arrest arises from alleged conduct that did not occur in the Douglass School District and did not involve students or other staff of our district,” he said in an email to KSN.

Ackerman said the investigation is ongoing, and he is limited in what information he can release.

Reynolds said the employee would be on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

“Since this matter impacts personnel, the district will have no further comment while the investigation proceeds,” he said. “Be assured that the Douglass School District takes the safety and security of students and staff as its highest priority.”

Butler County Attorney Darrin Devinney said he is aware of an arrest. But he has not received the paperwork yet, so he has no name to release.

