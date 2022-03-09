Nathaniel Dean Straub (Courtesy Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHTIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A teacher from Sisk Middle School, USD 396 Douglass, has been charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of criminal sodomy.

Nathaniel Dean Straub, 32, of Augusta, was arrested Monday morning. He made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday.

Douglass School Superintendent Rob Reynolds said the crime involves a former student at another school district.

Investigators with the Augusta Department of Public Safety said the incident occurred between Dec. 26, 2021, and Feb. 14.

The judge set Straub’s bond at $50,000. His next court date is April 28.

On Monday, Reynolds said Straub would be on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.