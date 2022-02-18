WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officers have arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Feb. 7 near 13th and Lavon.

Justin Macormac Feb. 14, 2022. Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail.

According to a Facebook post made by the Wichita Police Department, 25-year-old Justin Macormac of Wichita was arrested at a Wichita gas station on Feb. 14

While taking him into custody, police located a stolen 9mm carbine with a high-capacity magazine.

Macormac was then transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked on suspicion of the following:

The stolen 9mm carbine with a high-capacity magazine that was found on Justin Macormac on Feb. 14, 2022. Courtesy: Wichita Police Department.

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Two counts of discharge of a firearm into a preoccupied residence

Two counts of aggravated assault

Possession of a controlled substance

Distribution of opiates

Criminal damage to property

Failure to comply warrant

Contempt of court; indirect

Sedgwick County Jail records indicate a $160,000 bond for failure to comply and a $300,000 bond for two counts of discharge of a firearm.

It is not the first time Macormac has been arrested. This year, he was arrested by WPD twice.

The first time was on Jan. 11, 2022. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of stolen property; firearm with a value less than $25,000, unlawful possession of a controlled substance; opiates, and unsafe turning or stopping; failure to give proper signal.

The second time was on Jan. 13, 2022. He was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court; indirect.