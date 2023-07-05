GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A police officer who went to check on a reckless driver in Garden City Tuesday afternoon ended up with a damaged vehicle.

The Garden City Police Department said the report came in from Spruce Street and Campus Drive around 12:40 p.m.

The officer who went there found something suspicious about a mile east of there. The officer said a pickup crossed multiple lanes of traffic and stopped in the middle of the intersection of Spruce Street and Jennie Barker Road.

Police say the truck driver allegedly hit the front of the officer’s police car and drove away.

The officer tried to stop the truck again. The truck allegedly hit the officer’s car a second time before stopping. The officer was not injured.

Police say the 56-year-old man was driving under the influence. They took him to the hospital for evaluation. And they filed an affidavit requesting that the man be charged with multiple crimes, including these: