Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man who police said hit and killed a 4-year-old Hazadi Ashimwe Monday made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

A judge charged Marcus Downey with not stopping at a deadly crash and driving with a suspended license. His bond has been set at $75,000. Downey is due back in court March 25.

On Tuesday, KSN News sat down with the boy’s family who called him the light of their life.

Hazadi, his mother, and his 2-year-old brother were crossing the street at Washington and Waterman when the tragedy happened. When they got to the intersection, she said the walk sign came on, and they began crossing. However, a pickup didn’t stop, and the little boy continued to cross but didn’t make it in time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the cost of his funeral.