KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 45-year-old driver who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 23 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced today to 164 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.
Eduardo Garcia-Patino, San Jancinto, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Garcia-Patino was stopped for a traffic violation while driving eastbound on I-70 in Geary County. Investigators found a red duffel bag in his truck containing the methamphetamine.
LATEST STORIES:
- Driver sentenced for smuggling 23 pounds of meth to Kansas
- South Dakota officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Sturgis
- Uber, Lyft threaten California shutdown over driver status
- Postal Service delivers thousands of dead chicks to farmers amid mail delays
- Kansas Athletics seeking $20M emergency line of credit