Driver sentenced for smuggling 23 pounds of meth to Kansas

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 45-year-old driver who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 23 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced today to 164 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Eduardo Garcia-Patino, San Jancinto, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Garcia-Patino was stopped for a traffic violation while driving eastbound on I-70 in Geary County. Investigators found a red duffel bag in his truck containing the methamphetamine.

