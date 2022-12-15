WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are searching a neighborhood near Harry and Pinecrest following a chase that ended with a crash.

It happened around 12 p.m. as police had started a pursuit of a vehicle. The suspect struck a power pole at Harry and Pinecrest, knocking a line down.

The driver of the vehicle ran away. Police have shut down Parkwood north of Funston.

We are waiting to hear from Wichita police about what led up to the chase and if the suspect has been found. This is a developing story, check back for updates.