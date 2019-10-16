East Wichita bank robbed Wednesday afternoon, FBI on notice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Dispatch says there is a increased police presence near 21st street East and North Rock road.
The FBI confirmed a robbery that occurred at The Fidelity Bank at Bradley Fair, located at 2111 North Bradley Fair parkway, a little around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect is said to have given the teller a note demanding money. The suspect also threatened a weapon but there as not one shown.
There were no injuries and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.
The suspect in the robbery is described as:
- White male
- Age early to mid-30’s
- Average build
- Suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, black gloves and wore brown face paint during the robbery
This is the second time this branch has been robbed in one month.
Information leading to the arrests of the suspects could make you eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters should submit tips in one of three ways:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 316-267-2111
- Submit a tip by downloading the FREE P3 app; or
- Submit a tip online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com
All tips that are received are anonymous, and no one will ever ask the tipster’s name. Crime Stoppers is a division of the non-profit Wichita Metro Crime Commission.
