WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in east Wichita seriously injured a woman and caused another to go into labor on Tuesday evening.

The Wichita Police Department said it happened around 8:15 p.m. near 21st Street and Grove.

Callers told 911, the victim was in a parking lot that used to belong to a bank. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30s with gunshots to the arm, leg and foot.

Witnesses told police that people inside a car drove by shooting.

“Another crime committed with a firearm,” Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said. “People shooting from a car. We had one woman who was a victim of gunshots, we have another woman who was so upset by what occurred that she goes into labor. Thank God the fire department and paramedics were on the scene.”

21st Street was shut down between Piatt and Grove during the investigation but has since reopened.