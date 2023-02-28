Shooting in the 3100 block of S. George Washington Blvd (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating a shooting that occurred in east Wichita on Tuesday evening.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a call came in around 5:10 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 3100 block of S. George Washington Blvd. This is near the intersection of East 31st Street South and Oliver.

Officers that responded to the scene discovered that an alteration between two males resulted in one of those men being shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with one gunshot wound in critical condition. His age and current condition are unknown.

At this time, there are no outstanding suspects.