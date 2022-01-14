Eastern Kansas man arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson

CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Chanute, Kansas man has been arrested following a structure fire that police say they believe was started intentionally.

According to a Facebook post from the Chanute Police Department, 19-year-old John Wasielewski III was arrested on Friday morning following a call to dispatch regarding a structure fire in the 1500 block of W. 3rd St. in Chanute.

Police say Wasielewski was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson, aggravated endangering a child, interference with a law enforcement officer, and minor in possession of alcohol.

The investigation is still ongoing, and reports will be forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review.

