LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Fort Scott has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his conviction of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

According to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, 34-year-old Lonnie Shane Martin was sentenced Friday in the Linn County District Court to 13 years and nine months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of rape and five years and one month for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. This totals 18 years and 10 months.

A Linn County judge ordered Marin to serve the sentences consecutively. The judge also ordered him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Martin pleaded no contest to the charges on Feb. 22.

According to Kobach, the crimes happened between July 2014 and December 2017.