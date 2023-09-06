EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — El Dorado police say a man has been arrested and charged over child pornography.

Glen Shack, courtesy of El Dorado Police

The department says their investigation began Sept. 1 when they were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center had received an online tip that an El Dorado man was involved in the sexual exploitation of children through a computer.

The investigation led to the arrest of Glen Shack, who has been formally charged with three counts of aggravated Internet trading in child pornography. He made his first appearance in Butler County District Court Tuesday.

Shack’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.