EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — An El Dorado, Kansas, man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of child sex crimes after a search warrant at a house in El Dorado.

Adam Mefford was arrested after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted an investigation, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing. Charges have been filed through the Butler County District Court.

