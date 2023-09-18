EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The former Burns Police Chief arrested last month for child sex crimes will soon face additional charges.

It began in August when authorities in Butler County received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging the sexual exploitation of children through electronic devices. The El Dorado Police Department with the assistance of the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigated the tip, which led to the arrest of Joel Womochil of El Dorado.

He made his first appearance on August 16th where he was charged with 13 counts related to the sexual exploitation of children through electronic devices. His bond at the time was set at $100,000.

The department says more charges have been filed against Womochil after further investigation. He is now facing 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and 10 counts of aggravated internet trading in child pornography.

The county is requesting his bond be increased to $250,000. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 30th.

Anyone who may have information about the case is encouraged to contact authorities. You can also submit a tip anonymously through El Dorado Crime Stoppers by clicking here, downloading the app for Apple iOS or the Google Play Store, or by calling 316-321-1080.

Tips can also be through the Center For Missing and Exploited Children through their website or by phone at 1-800-843-5678.