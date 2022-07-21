ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to generate new leads in a fatal hit and run crash that took place in May 2016.

According to a news release from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, on May 15, 2016, between 8:30 and 10 p.m., Dylan Weiser was walking south in the 700 block of 240th Ave. when he was hit by a car.

The driver of the car did not render aid, nor alert authorities to the crash, which resulted in Weiser’s death.

The area is located five miles south of Hays. Weiser was wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, and black tennis shoes at the time of the crash. The 23rd Judicial District Coroner ruled Weiser’s death “undetermined.”

Tips can be submitted to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office in person at the Ellis County Law Enforcement Center, or you can call 785-625-1040.