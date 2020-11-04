Ellis man charged with producing child porn

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – A 49-year-old Ellis man was charged on Wednesday with producing child porn.

Clinton Wade McElroy is also charged with one count of committing a crime involving a minor child while registered as a sex offender.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred May 27 through June 23, 2020 in Ellis.

In 2017, he was convicted in Ellis County District Court of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old victim. He is registered on the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website.

If convicted, he could face a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the production charge, and up to 10 years (consecutive) on the other count. The FBI investigated.

