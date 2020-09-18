Ellis resident arrested on suspicion of child exploitation

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs (Credit: Getty Images)

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – A 48-year-old Ellis resident was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a news release, after a two-month investigation involving the Bloomfield Township and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, both in Michigan, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Ellis Police Department executed a search warrant in the 700 block of West Jefferson on Thursday.

Officers seized multiple computer systems, cellular devices, and digital media.

The sheriff’s office said the resident was booked into the Ellis County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories