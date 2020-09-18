Ellis resident arrested on suspicion of child exploitation

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – A 48-year-old Ellis resident was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a news release, after a two-month investigation involving the Bloomfield Township and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, both in Michigan, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Ellis Police Department executed a search warrant in the 700 block of West Jefferson on Thursday.

Officers seized multiple computer systems, cellular devices, and digital media.

The sheriff’s office said the resident was booked into the Ellis County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.

LATEST STORIES: