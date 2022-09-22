ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wilson, Kansas, man stood in front of a judge on Thursday and heard his sentence for conviction of child sex crimes.

Jason Cunningham, 36, was given two life sentences with parole eligibility after 50 years, plus an additional 32 months in prison.

A jury found Cunningham guilty in July of the following:

Two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy

One count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy

One count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child

One count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

One count of indecent liberties with a child

One count of aggravated intimidation of a victim

Two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor

Cunningham will also have to register as a violent offender for the rest of his life.

Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2014 and 2020 and involved two minor children at the time the crimes were committed.