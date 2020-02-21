Ellsworth man convicted of child sex crimes

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – A 59-year-old Ellsworth man has been convicted of four child sex-crime related charges according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Karl Van Nice was found guilty by an Ellsworth County jury of two counts of rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery. The crimes were committed between September 2015 and January 2016.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

