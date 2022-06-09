ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Ellsworth is dealing with a ransomware attack. It found out about the attack after employees noticed unauthorized activity on the City’s network on June 2.

The City took the system offline to stop any potential malicious activity and notified federal law enforcement. Computer forensics experts are investigating, and a new server is being installed. So far, there is no information on who is behind the attack or how it happened.

The City posted a news release on social media to warn residents. However, the City has not determined if any personal information is at risk. It will update residents as investigators get more information.

Residents can still get City services, but internal operations are limited this week. However, the City hopes to have the new server operational by Friday morning.

“Please, know that we are giving this our undivided attention and are doing everything we can to restore our systems and resume normal operations as quickly as safely possible,” Mayor Daniel Finnegan said in a news release.

Ellsworth is deploying a program that will provide continuous monitoring and alerts of any suspicious or potentially malicious activity on its network.

The City plans to post updates on its website, EllsworthKS.net. Anyone with questions can call John Deardoff, the interim city administrator, at 785-472-5566.