Emporia man arrested following standoff for attempted murder

Ronald W. Schemm (Courtesy: Lyon County)

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emporia police arrested a man Monday following a standoff that lasted for hours.

According to police, 43-year-old Ronald W. Schemm was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

On Sunday evening, police responded to a home on Waverly Way following a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. Police determined all people inside except for Schemm had left the home. The department said they tried for hours to negotiate with him. The department’s Special Response Team was activated. Schemm peacefully surrendered.

