Emporia man arrested in rape case

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 24-year-old Emporia man is in jail after police say he raped a woman over the weekend.

A woman in her 20s was in her west Emporia home with her toddler early Saturday. Police say a male acquaintance entered the home, threatened the woman and her child with a weapon, and then raped the woman.

After investigating, police arrested Victor Joel Cardona Rivera Tuesday afternoon. They booked him into jail on suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, burglary, and criminal threat.

The Emporia Police Department would like anyone with information about the crime, or any other crime, to call them at 620-343-4225. Another option is to call Lyon County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. That number is 620-342-2273.