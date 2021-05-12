Emporia man tried to solicit child through social media, police say

Garold Markham (Courtesy: Emporia Police Department)

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Emporia Police Department announced Wednesday that detectives arrested 54-year-old Garold Markham of Emporia on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and electronic solicitation.

According to Emporia police, Markam was reported to the department late Tuesday night for soliciting a child through social media.

EPD’s Investigations Division took over the case and Markham was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at Peter Pan Park in Emporia. The investigation is ongoing.