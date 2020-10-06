Emporia man charged with delaying mail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says an Emporia man who was a contract driver for the U.S. Postal Service opened and destroyed mail containing cash.

Dennis Tapscott, 23, is charged with one county of delaying mail. Investigators say it happened in 2019 and 2020 in Lyon County and other counties.

McAllister says that if Tapscott is convicted, he faces a sentence of up to a year in federal prison and a fine up to $100,000.

The U.S. Postal Service inspectors investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi will prosecute it.

