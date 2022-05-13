CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) investigated a shooting in Chase County that injured a 33-year-old man along Highway 150 early Friday morning.

According to a news release sent by the KBI, around 6:15 a.m., the Chase County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a passenger in a vehicle had been shot. As a result, deputies from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to mile marker 13 on Highway 150.

Upon arrival, they found an Emporia man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right hip. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

Investigating KBI agents said that it appears four men were carpooling to work from Emporia, heading west toward McPherson. They were passing a black Ford Explorer that appeared broken down on the side of the road when the occupants of the vehicle heard loud bangs.

The right rear passenger realized that he had been shot.

Law enforcement examined the Ford Explorer and found it unoccupied, so they began searching the pasture area around the highway. They found a 38-year-old Milford, Kansas man lying face down and unconscious in a creek. They administered Naloxone, which revived him. He was then transported to a local hospital.

Authorities found a firearm in the water, not far from where the suspect was discovered.

The gunshot victim was released from the hospital, while the suspect remains hospitalized. An investigation is ongoing.