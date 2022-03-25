EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police arrested a man Thursday who they said tried to rob an area gas station.

Darren L. Hutcherson, 57, of Emporia, has been taken to the Lyon County Detention Center and faces a charge of attempted robbery, according to the Emporia Police Department. Officers went around 1 p.m. to the Max’s BP at 202 E. 6th Ave on a report of a robbery. The caller told EPD that the robber had left on a bicycle.

The department said its officers got to the gas station in “less than one minute” and found a man that matched the suspect’s description a few blocks away. After questioning him, they took Hutcherson into custody. EPD did not specify if Hutcherson successfully took anything from the gas station, or what.

Hutcherson is a registered violent offender, being convicted of charges dating as far back as 1990, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Courts in Sedgwick, Shawnee and Lyon counties have convicted him in the following cases: