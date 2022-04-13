EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Emporia Police Department (EPD) is asking for help regarding an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the last 48 hours.

(Courtesy: Emporia Police Department)

According to a Facebook post, EPD is looking for suspects who were driving a 2021 or 2022 dark-colored Ford Escape. They believe the thefts occurred overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

The thefts occurred in five different parking lots:

USD 253 Bus Barn John North Ford Clint Bowyer Autoplex Mel’s Tire Furniture Loft

A vehicle’s catalytic converter is a part of the exhaust system. It is designed to reduce pollutants and toxic gases. They are made of valuable precious metals and are often sold as scrap metal.

(Courtesy: Emporia Police Department)

EPD says the best thing you can do to prevent being the victim of this crime is to park your vehicle in a garage or as close to your residence as possible while leaving an outside light on.

If you have any information on this crime, EPD asks that you call them at 620-343-4225. Anonymous tips can also be left with Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or online.