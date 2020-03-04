Evergy teams up with Wichita police to combat copper theft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy and the Wichita Police Department have teamed up to combat copper theft through a social media campaign.

Wichita police officer Paul Cruz says in the last few months, thieves have been in contact with high-energized equipment, causing outages. Damage can lead to outages and costly repairs.

“We hope this campaign, the Wichita Police Department, the Wichita community, and Evergy can work together to make sure no one gets hurt, everyone is safe and your lights stay on,” said Andrew Baker, Evergy senior communications specialist.

“This is an example of how we reduce crime. Copper theft continues to be a significant problem in our community. It impacts our businesses, as well as the government significantly. The city itself has had lights cut on riverwalk for copper removal and new construction sites are often targets for copper theft,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “This is an effort to be proactive with our community partners and reduce these copper thefts.”

Some of the very dangerous consequences copper theft include:

Serious and sometimes fatal personal injury

Explosions

Fires

Electrical outages

Risk for utility crews

If you witness any suspicious activity in your community around your utility poles, call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

