WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tony LoSalvio, a former Sedgwick County detention deputy, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of unlawful sexual relations.

LoSalvio was charged on suspicion of eight counts of unlawful sexual relations; LEO or jail employee with inmate 16 years of age or older in May of 2021.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said that last year they received information concerning a detention deputy having sexual contact with a female inmate. They investigated the complaint and determined enough probable cause existed to arrest the detention deputy for eight counts of unlawful sexual relations.

LoSalvios sentencing is scheduled for April 19.