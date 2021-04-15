Ex-police chief in central Kansas convicted in stalking case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former central Kansas police chief of several felony counts brought against him in a domestic stalking case.

The Hutchinson News reports that a Reno County jury found Brian Treaster guilty Wednesday of stalking and criminal threat, as well as misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order and battery.

Treaster was acquitted of two counts each of phone harassment and disorderly conduct and a second count of violating a protection order.

The charges stemmed from incidents in 2019, when Treaster confronted a woman at her workplace while he was still Bushton’s police chief, then later confronted and shoved the woman’s boyfriend and made threatening calls to the pair.

