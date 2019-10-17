Ex-teacher, Shawnee County Council member pleads in student sex encounter

Crime

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Adrian, who taught social studies at Olathe East High School, pleaded Thursday to aggravated battery and misdemeanor sexual battery. He will be sentenced January 8.

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A former high school teacher and Shawnee City Council member pleaded no contest to having a sexual encounter with a student.

Justin Adrian, who taught social studies at Olathe East High School, pleaded Thursday to aggravated battery and misdemeanor sexual battery. He will be sentenced January 8.

KMBC-TV reports Adrian, who is 33, began talking to the Olathe East student through an online dating app. The sexual encounter occurred in a classroom at Olathe East High School.

The student was 18, but it is illegal in Kansas for a teacher to have sexual contact with a student at the same school.

Adrian resigned from the Shawnee City Council but resigned when the allegations surfaced.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather