Ex-Wichita officer, school employee pleads in child sex case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita police officer and public school employee pleaded no contest to three charges accusing him of molesting underage boys.

Fifty-eight-year-old Alex Robinson has entered the plea Friday. His trial was scheduled to begin Monday. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said the crimes involved three victims who were abused in Wichita in 2011 and 2012.

Robinson worked for the Wichita police department for 22 years. He was the Wichita Public Schools’ safety services supervisor when he was arrested in January 2013. Before Friday’s plea, Robinson was facing eight charges.

Those charges involved boys aged 11 to 14 and occurred over 12 years, beginning in 2000.