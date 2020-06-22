Explosive materials removed from Hays home

Breaking News
by: KSN News

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Explosive material has been removed from a home in Hays. The material was removed from the 300 block of West 11th Street Monday.

On Sunday around 6:50 p.m., officers were called to the home for a disturbance.

A search warrant was obtained for drug-related items and explosive materials were located inside the home.

The scene was being processed by the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Hazardous Devices Unit. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Hays Police Department are currently working the criminal investigation.

