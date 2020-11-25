Explosives found during Barton County burglary investigation

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Investigators found more than they expected while searching for some stolen items in Great Bend. They say they found explosives and drugs.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says detectives were looking into a string of recent burglaries in the last several weeks. On Tuesday, they got a search warrant for a home in the 1800 block of Odell St. in Great Bend.

They went to the home shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir says they were looking for stolen property and found items that had been taken during at least three burglaries.

But the sheriff says the investigators also found homemade explosives and methamphetamine.

Bellendir says they had to notify the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms about the explosives, and they had to get the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to help remove the pipe bombs.

He says it was a long process with law enforcement on the scene until about 11 p.m.

Three people were arrested at the scene. The sheriff says:

Derek Devine, 34, Great Bend, was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of explosives, felony theft, burglary as well as possession of stolen property.

Caitlin Robinson, 26, Great Bend, was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Wheeler, 50, Great Bend, was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.

Derek Devine (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

Caitlin Robinson (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Wheeler (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office, Wichita Police Department bomb unit, and the Great Bend Fire Department.