Facebook tip leads to McPherson County man’s charges for producing child pornography

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday that a man from McPherson County was charged in federal court with sexually exploiting a 15-year-old victim.

Loren Olson, 68, Marquette, Kan., is charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of the sex trafficking of a minor.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Wichita alleges Olson came to the attention of law enforcement after Facebook made a CyberTipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Facebook captured content in which Olson communicated with a 15-year-old victim. Olson made reference to having had sex with the victim, taking pictures during their sexual acts, and paying the victim after sex.

If convicted, Olson could face a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on the production count, and not less than 10 years on the other count.

