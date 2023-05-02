EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fake jewelry scam has been spotted in Kansas.

The Emporia Police Department has received reports of people in nice cars selling what appear to be valuable gold rings at a discount. The “sellers” claim the rings are valued at $2,000 or more.

This is a well-established scam that has been seen all over the country. The scammers are usually parked in parking lots near highways and tend to draw people in by claiming they have an emergency and need to sell the jewelry quickly.

They’re typically well-dressed and driving what appears to be an expensive vehicle, which seems to add legitimacy to their claims about the jewelry. However, the jewelry is always worthless, regardless of how real it may appear.

Police say do not buy it. Instead, if you do spot the scammers, you can contact the police to report it.