SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a Salina man fired a gunshot at a family member and ended up hitting two people.

The Salina Police Department said the 30-year-old man was arguing with a family member around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Moon Drive, near I-135 and Magnolia Road.

Police say the argument got worse, and another person tried to intervene. That’s when investigators allege that the man fired one shot from a 40-caliber handgun. The bullet went through the abdomen of the person he was arguing with and then hit the arm of the person who intervened.

Officers arrested the 30-year-old and booked him into jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Police say the victims, ages 25 and 26, are expected to recover.