Family Dollar employee escapes robbery with minor injuries; Police search for suspects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Family Dollar employee walks away from an aggravated robbery with only minor injuries while Wichita police hunt for two suspects in the case.

It happened Tuesday night at a Family Dollar in the 1300 block of North Oliver street.

The two suspects entered the business at approximately 9:45 armed with knives and “demanding money” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesperson.

“During the incident, one of the suspects slashed a knife at the female employee causing a minor injury to her hand,” added Davidson.

The suspects then fled on foot.

Police are looking for two men in their 20’s. Both were armed and wearing skeleton masks.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or Detectives at (316) 268-4407

